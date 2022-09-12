Football's world governing body FIFA has awarded Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH) the license to design, produce, and sell limited-edition packs of facial tissues commemorating the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

FHH will make the special edition packs available in hypermarkets and supermarkets in Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, Morocco and Sudan starting from mid-September, a statement from the company said.

James Michael Lafferty, FHH CEO, said: “Being awarded the license for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is a major milestone in our group’s journey. We are extremely proud to be part of such a significant moment for all of the world, and excited to contribute to the experience of football fans in the region by creating a high-quality product to celebrate the tournament.”

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab World. It is scheduled to take place from November 20 to December 18, 2022, in Qatar, with matches being played across eight stadiums, hosting 32 teams.

Fine Hygienic Holding (FHH), one of the world’s leading wellness groups and MENA’s leading manufacturer of hygienic products, serves consumers in more than 80 countries around the world. Originally established as a paper manufacturer, FHH has transformed into a wellness company dedicated to enhancing global health and wellbeing. Committed to becoming “the shining star of the Arab FMCG business world,” the group focuses on wellness, sustainability, pioneering CSR programs, and state-of-the-art production processes.

FHH offers a diverse array of award-winning products including sterilized facial tissues, napkins, kitchen towels, toilet paper, baby diapers, adult briefs, jumbo rolls, as well as away-from-home products to accommodate all types of private and public institutions. In addition to its advanced range of personal protective equipment (PPE) and long-lasting germ protection solutions, it also brings innovative nutritional supplements, Motiva, to the market, the company said.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).