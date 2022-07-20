UAE - Eros Group, one of the largest consumer electronics, mobility, IT, home appliances and convergence products’ distributor and retailer in the UAE, has announced the opening of its 15th store in the country at the Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai.

Announcing the launch, Eros said this comes as part of its multi-billion-dirham retail expansion strategy for the UAE.

It aims to offer UAE residents a seamless and premium shopping experience encompassing world-class consumer electronics and home appliances brands in a premium walk-in retail concept, said the statement from Eros.

It will stock a wide range of world-class consumer electronics and home appliances from iconic global brands, including Samsung, Apple, Lenovo, Hitachi, TCL, Midea, Ariston, Huawei and Amazfit, it added.

The store was inaugurated by Alex LIM, President of Samsung Middle East and North Africa, Seong Hyun Lee, President of Samsung Gulf along with Mohammad Badri and Ahmad Badri, Director, Eros Group.

Commenting on the launch, Group Director Mohammad Badri said: "In keeping with our retail clients’ contemporary needs, the new store features a collection of premium global brands of latest gadgets, digital devices, and home appliances such as smartphones, laptops, and washing machines amongst others."

"This is in line with our vision and endeavour to reach closer to our customers in different parts of the UAE. With the recent development of residences and property in and around Ibn Battuta Mall, this has fuelled demand for electronics and appliances, which can be catered to with our new premium store," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).