With more than 328 million terabytes of data generated daily, trying to make sense of it all has become one of the key challenges facing any business especially those in retail who must contend with a dynamic marketplace. The Hive Group, a leading pan-African data and consumer insights performance agency, is collaborating with global leaders like mParticle and StoryTeq to enhance its tools to help brands redefine their customer engagement ecosystem, to unlock efficiencies and insights.

Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group

A recent report has found that omnichannel retailing driven by a more personalised understanding of the consumer and their emotional connection with the shopping journey is critical for differentiation. This is where The Hive Group’s powerful customer data platform enables companies to unify and segment customer data with precision.

This tool, driven by mParticle technology, empowers brands to create detailed customer profiles by integrating data from various sources. This gives a holistic view of customer behaviours and preferences to ensure that marketing campaigns are targeted and relevant. The goal is to provide brands with the insights needed to drive better engagement and higher conversion rates.

This approach aligns with the broader trend of data-driven customer segmentation seen across the retail sector. A successful omnichannel strategy relies on integrating customer data across digital and physical touchpoints, enabling personalised and predictive behaviours.

“Our use of mParticle shows the practical benefits of creating precise customer segments. Being able to identify frequent buyers and seasonal shoppers helps organisations tailor marketing messages to each group,” says Yaw Dwomoh, CEO of The Hive Group.

It is this ability to give retailers an intimate understanding of their customers at a granular level that differentiates The Hive Group and reinforces its vision of being Africa’s data and consumer performance agency of choice.

Of course, this is just one element of effective engagement. If brands are to truly resonate with customers, they must deliver content that speaks directly to the consumer. The partnership between The Hive Group and StoryTeq provides the means to accomplish this.

The StoryTeq platform allows for the creation and scaling of dynamic, personalised ad content based on the customer segments identified by mParticle. Putting this into practice can be seen from the recent H&M campaign managed by The Hive Group. StoryTeq generated customised ads for each segment, ensuring that every customer received a message that was relevant and engaging. The campaign resulted in increased engagement and click-through rates for H&M. The client reported higher conversion rates and a 21% increase in sales.

“Partnering with StoryTeq has allowed us to scale personalised content in ways that were previously unimaginable. The ability to automate and tailor ad content for each customer segment has been a game changer for our clients, driving significant business outcomes,” says Dwomoh.

The success of this campaign underscores the growing importance of advanced data analytics and hyper-personalisation in African retail. Of course, advanced technologies mean the likes of artificial intelligence and real-time data analysis have become the norm.

To this end, predictive models and deep learning are enhancing the ability to identify patterns and anticipate customer needs with greater precision. The Hive Group is taking this to the next level by combining these solutions with its own expertise to help brands tailor content and experiences based on real-time interactions and behaviours. This ensures that brands provide their customers with the most relevant messages at the right time.

Creating unified customer profiles from multiple touchpoints is also improving the accuracy and effectiveness of segmentation, ensuring a seamless customer experience across channels.

“The future of customer engagement lies in real-time personalisation and omnichannel integration. At The Hive Group, we are dedicated to staying ahead of these trends, ensuring that our clients are not just keeping up with the market, but leading it,” adds Dwomoh.

The Hive Group, through its innovative use of technologies and a keen understanding of the African market, is providing an enabling environment for brands to benefit from the power of data. This is done to assist them in enhancing customer engagement and thereby improving business growth.





