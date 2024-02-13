Emirates with an Index score of 60.7 has been picked as the top brand in the UAE by YouGov, while Saudia takes the crown in KSA with a score of 59.4, and WhatsApp stays most connected in Egypt with a score of 48.7.

Sea World Abu Dhabi in the UAE, STC Telecom in KSA, and Almarai in Egypt have emerged as the most improved brands of the year, with noteworthy changes in their Index scores compared to last year.

“Consumers are at the core of every business, and what they say, think, and feel about the brands in their market is pivotal to business success,” says YouGov in its Mena Ranking Index.

Top ranked UAE

1 Emirates 60.7

2 adidas 58.9

3 Samsung 57.3

4 iPhone 55.0

5 Apple 54.4

6 Almarai 54.2

7 Nike 54.1

8 YouTube 54.1

9 WhatsApp 53.1

10 Galaxy (Samsung) 52.8

Top improvers UAE

1 SeaWorld Abu Dhabi 15.9

2 Al Baik 27.6

3 Galaxy (Samsung) 52.8

4 Amazon 42.1

5 Dubai Hills Mall 16.2

6 Dubai Hills 20.4

7 Neom 11.1

8 Google Pixel 13.2

9 Dubai Downtown 30.5

10 Saudia (Saudi Airlines) 13.0

Top ranked KSA

1 Saudia (Saudi Airlines) 59.4

2 adidas 59.1

3 Al Baik 56.7

4 Alrajhi Bank 54.2

5 Almarai 49.7

6 Samsung 48.8

7 YouTube 47.5

8 Neom 47.4

9 Nike 47.0

10 iPhone 46.0

Top improvers KSA

STC Saudi Telecom 45.5

2 Al Rajhi Bank 54.2

3 Amazon 34.9

4 Red Sea Project 30.3

5 Samsung 48.8

6 AL Batal 23.2

7 Neom 47.4

8 Saudia (Saudi Airlines) 59.4

9 Shahid.net 17.7

10 Skechers 37.8

Top ranked Egypt

1 WhatsApp 48.7

2 Google 48.6

3 Dettol 46.3

4 YouTube 46.0

5 Galaxy (Chocolates) 42.1

6 Galaxy (Samsung) 41.8

7 BMW 41.5

8 Mercedes-Benz 40.5

9 Juhayna 39.6

10 Almarai 37.8

Top improvers Egypt

1 Almarai 32.4

2 Vodafone 29.8

3 Juhayna 39.6

4 National Bank of Egypt 33.3

5 Galaxy 41.8

6 Talaat Moustafa (Madinaty,

EL Rehab, MayFair) 28.5

7 Kazyon 15.3

8 Tiger 22.5

9 Madinet Nasr for Housing & Development

(Taj Sultan, Teejan, Sarai) 10.5

10 Amazon Prime 21.4

