UAE - noon, the Middle East’s leading e-commerce marketplace, today launched its customer loyalty program, noon One.

noon One encourages customers to shop more frequently with a reward system of unlimited free delivery across the super app offerings (noon, noon Food, noon Grocery, and noon Minutes).

noon One is the new and improved loyalty program designed to give customers an easy way to save money on their purchases, the company said.

To launch the program, noon is offering two weeks free and an introductory reduced price of AED15 AED per month until the end of August.

"We want to take the hassle out of shopping online and simultaneously support customers with ways to save money," said Anmol Jain, Growth & Digital Strategy, noon. "This new loyalty program makes it easier than ever to shop online for a wide variety of products and services. By giving people a free two week trial and a lower fee, we’re confident customers will see savings benefits almost immediately.”

noon One members will also have full tournament access to noon's Indian Premier League streaming service in April and May for only AED19, the lowest price in the region, allowing them to watch live matches, post-match analysis with cricket legends, and more.

"Offering noon One members added benefits like AED19 for full access to the IPL streaming service on the app is a great way for us to reward loyalty and bring people together,” Jain continued.

The loyalty program is available for UAE shoppers and will be linked to a user's noon account number.

