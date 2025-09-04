Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) today announced ‘Dubai Retail’ as the unified brand for more than 40 malls and lifestyle destinations under its umbrella.

The announcement marks a key milestone in DHAM’s growth and development strategy, following the integration of Nakheel and Meydan into Dubai Holding in 2024 to enhance efficiency, scalability, and long-term competitiveness across its retail operations.

With the introduction of Dubai Retail, the company strengthens its position as a major player in Dubai’s retail sector. The unified brand brings together a diverse offering that spans 10 malls, 15 lifestyle destinations, and 18 retail centres across the city.

Dubai Retail is home to over 6,500 retailers across more than 13 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA). The breadth of destinations offers a strong mix of shopping, dining, and lifestyle experiences that add significant value to Dubai’s retail and tourism sectors.

Malek Al Malek, Group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management, said, “Our malls and destinations have been instrumental in shaping the city’s dynamic retail landscape and evolving customer experiences. Dubai Retail draws on the strength and synergies of the wider Dubai Holding ecosystem - including development and asset management - positioning it to seize the opportunities presented by a rapidly expanding population, a thriving tourism sector and forward-looking urban development.

The recent launch of Nad Al Sheba Mall, together with the ongoing development of Al Khail Avenue, which will add 1.2 million square feet to our existing GLA upon completion, underscores our commitment to expanding Dubai Retail’s footprint with destinations that drive Dubai’s experience economy and integrate retail, dining, leisure and entertainment into vibrant lifestyle hubs.”

Fareed Abdelrahman, Managing Director, Retail Destinations - Dubai Holding Asset Management, said, “Being one of the region’s largest groups of malls and retail destinations is only the starting point. This announcement strengthens Dubai Retail’s ability to grow strategically and continuously enhance its destinations to meet the evolving expectations of residents and visitors. By aligning with global retail trends and elevating the customer experience, we aim to ensure our destinations remain relevant, competitive, and a key contributor to Dubai’s progress as a leading global retail and lifestyle capital.”

Earlier, DHAM announced that Nakheel Mall has been renamed as ‘Palm Jumeirah Mall’ with the opening of its redeveloped section. These new additions, alongside the mall’s existing offering, enrich Palm Jumeirah Mall’s flagship positioning on the iconic Palm Jumeirah and further elevates the experiences curated by Dubai Retail.

Dubai Retail comprises 10 iconic malls such as Palm Jumeirah Mall (formerly Nakheel Mall), Nad Al Sheba Mall, The Outlet Village, Circle Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Bay Avenue, Bay Square, Dragon Mart, and Al Khail Avenue planned for opening in the near term.

Complementing these are Dubai Retail’s vibrant lifestyle destinations, including Bluewaters, JBR, Palm West Beach, The Club at Palm West Beach, Vista Mare, Al Khawaneej Walk, Souk Al Seef, Souk Madinat Jumeirah, Boxpark, Last Exits, DXBIKE, and Dubai Islands Beach, each designed to offer unique experiences that blend retail, leisure, and culture.

Dubai Retail’s 18 strategically located retail centres serve key residential communities across the city, including Jumeirah Islands Centre, Jumeirah Park East Centre, Jumeirah Park Centre, Al Furjan Centre, Al Furjan West Centre, Badrah Centre, Remraam Centre, Shorooq Centre, Ghoroob Square Centre, Layan Centre, Mudon Centre, Serena Centre, Villanova Centre, Meydan Heights Centre, District One Centre, Discovery Gardens Centre, International City Centre and Al Khail Gate Centre.

From popular destinations to iconic city landmarks, Dubai Retail brings together malls and lifestyle destinations with a forward-looking vision that drives the evolution of lifestyle and retail experiences while supporting the emirate’s long-term growth ambitions.