UAE - Gargash Group has for the first time entered Abu Dhabi market with the opening of Guangzhou Automobile Group Motor (GAC Motor) showroom in the iconic Yas Marina Circuit.

Gargash Group, a leading distributor of premium and luxury cars, including GAC, teamed up with Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management (ADMM) for the state-of-the-art 300sqm facility at the home of Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Marking the occasion, Shehab Gargash, managing director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, unveiled the latest model of GS8 and noted that Chinese brands suffer from an “undeserved” bad reputation of being poor in quality.

“It’s an undeserved reputation because we have seen the various Chinese manufacturers, very quickly, come up with very innovative products and cover a wide spectrum of vehicle classes. We have seen over the years the Chinese brands take their well-deserved place on the table among the auto manufacturers of the world.”

GAC Motor has been ranked first among all Chinese brands for eight consecutive years in J.D. Power Asia Pacific's China Initial Quality Study SM (IQS). Gargash said GAC Motor is on par with the best auto brands from Japan and South Korea.

“They (GAC cars) stack up well price wise, quality, design and innovation. GS8 is an extremely trendy vehicle, which is trailblazing rather than following the trends in terms of where the industry is going.”

In addition to GAC Motor, the showroom will feature Alfa Romeo, Sixt Rent and Gargash Purple cars.

“We are a premium product at a very reasonable price. Most important is the quality. We are delivering a product that can hold its quality and deliver on its quality. We have been around for over 100 years and attach our name only to products that can deliver our promise of quality without disappointing the customers.”

The Abu Dhabi showroom is the third one for the Group besides two facilities in Dubai. Gargash underlined that Abu Dhabi is a vibrant market and he predicts a bright future for the GAC brand in the Capital because of factors like accessibility, location on Yas Island, and nearby residential areas, business houses and establishments.

“There is a growing set of various industries in Abu Dhabi with an extremely aggressive policy of diversifying the economy. Many businesses are setting up here. That is good news for us. More businesses mean more people here, which means more customers for our cars.”

GAC Motor has a sports car and an electric vehicle in the pipeline.

Zeng Hebin, general manager, GAC Motor International, said that the UAE is one of the most important strategic markets for the brand in the Middle East.

“With the cooperation of our partner Gargash Motors, we have achieved remarkable results in this market. The all new GS8, positioned as the leading high-end SUV in China, is a masterpiece of GAC's latest cutting-edge technology and R&D capabilities. I wish that the GS8 will be another glorious success and meet the high-end quality needs of more customers in the UAE market.”

The all new GS8 underwent comprehensive upgrades compared to the previous generation to merge premium luxury, safety and performance all in one car.

Saif Al Noaimi, CEO, ADMM, added: “We’re proud to have the Gargash Group showroom at Yas Marina Circuit. This is the home of automotive lovers and Formula One. We look forward to continuing to build on our partnership to mutually benefit our customers with new driving experiences at the circuit and other exciting activations in the pipeline.”

