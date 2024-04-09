Celebrity beauty brands have collectively netted more than $1billion in sales in 2023 with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty topping the list followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s hair care brand Anomaly and Kylie Jenner's cosmetics brand, according to Upbeat Agency.

New data reveals the most lucrative celebrity beauty brands in demand across the globe which have surpassed the initial celebrity hype stage thanks mainly to their quality products.

Using data sourced from Statista, marketing experts at Upbeat Agency revealed the revenue made by the top 10 highest-earning celebrity beauty brands in 2023. These are:

*Pop star Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is the most successful celebrity beauty brand, fetching a revenue of $602.4 million in 2023.

Fenty Beauty foundation is the most sought-after product from Rihanna’s brand, with 21,000 global searches a month, closely followed by Fenty Beauty lip gloss, with 20,000 searches per month, stated the report.

The singer’s brand was launched in 2017 and now ships internationally to over 150 countries, it added.

The second highest-earning celeb beauty brand is Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s hair care brand Anomaly, with $542.7 million in revenue in 2023.

The actress wanted to create a clean, affordable hair care brand that allowed customers to help the planet while not compromising on their hair care. The most searched-for product from her collection is her hair oil.

Third on the list is Kylie Cosmetics by Kylie Jenner, with $380.4 million in revenue in 2023. The American socialite and media personality launched her cosmetics brand in 2015, selling her Kylie Lip Kits.

The brand has since expanded considerably and its mascara is the most searched-for product, with over 1,500 searches for the item made each month across the globe.

Taking the fourth spot is r.e.m beauty by Ariana Grande, with $88.7 million in revenue in 2023. The most in-demand product from Ariana's beauty brand is her foundation, with 800 monthly searches, followed by her lip oil, with 500 searches a month.

The singer’s brand was founded in 2021 and emphasizes being vegan and cruelty-free.

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez is the fifth most profitable celebrity beauty brand, with average monthly searches for terms relating to her beauty brand totalling $75.7 million in revenue in 2023.

‘Rare Beauty blush’ is the most searched-for product from the star’s line, with 34,000 monthly searches. 1% of Rare Beauty's yearly revenue goes to the Rare Impact Fund, which aims to enhance mental health support in marginalised areas.

In sixth place is Flower Beauty by Drew Barrymore, with revenue of $52.9 million in 2023. The actress launched the brand in 2013 with the goal of creating high-quality, inclusive makeup products at affordable prices.

Drew’s foundation is the most sought-after product from Drew’s brand.

The seventh place goes to Go-To Skincare by Zoë Foster Blake, with $38.9 million in revenue in 2023. The Australian beauty editor and author founded the brand in 2014 with the aim of creating simple yet effective skincare products made with natural ingredients.

One of its stand-out and most in-demand products is the ‘Face Hero’ face oil.

Alterna Haircare by Katie Holmes is in eighth place, with revenue of $34.2 million in 2023. is committed to sustainability and eco-conscious practices. The brand strives to minimise its environmental footprint by using responsibly sourced ingredients and recyclable packaging.

The brand’s most popular product is the caviar shampoo which fans search for thousands of times each month.

In the penultimate spot in the ranking is Sugargoop! from Maria Sharapova, with $32.9 million in revenue in 2023. The tennis star’s skincare brand specialises in sun protection products that are lightweight, non-greasy, and suitable for daily use.

Concluding the ranking is Jeffree Star Cosmetics, with $31.7 million in revenue in 2023. The beauty influencer, entrepreneur, and makeup artist launched the beauty brand in 2014 and it quickly gained popularity for its bold makeup products, as well as its vibrant and inclusive marketing campaigns.

The palettes are the most sought-after products from the star’s brand.

Jordan Bucknell, CEO of Upbeat Agency, said: “While many celebrities have started a company of their own, not many have been as successful or popular as these celebs. That is because they have a passion for what they are creating, and they are credible advocates for their brands.

“The brands have surpassed the initial celebrity hype stage because they produce quality products that have stood the test of time and silenced critics.

“This is why celebrity beauty brands have amassed over one billion U.S. dollars in sales alone by 2023 and why sales for celebrity beauty brands surged by nearly 58% in 2023. This is a remarkable feat when compared to the overall growth rate of the beauty industry, which is projected to grow by around 3% annually.”

