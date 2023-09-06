Saudi Arabia - Brands For Less (BFL) Group has announced the launch of its first SR60 million ($16 million) Brands For Less Group Logistics Distribution Centre, located at Sudair City for Industry and Businesses in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The state-of-the-art facility will manage the Group’s strategic executions and assist in managing retail operations. This will mark a significant leap in its mission to provide top-notch products and services to meet the evolving demands of the Saudi market.

A significant milestone in the company's expansion strategy, the establishment of this the Logistics Distribution Centre has been marked by a signing ceremony between Majed Al Argoubi, CEO of MODON, and Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman & Group CEO of Brands For Less Group at the MODON Head Office.

Fully-automated system

The centre will feature a fully-automated technology system to help streamline operations and optimize processes by handling inventory management and logistics precision and speed. This will minimise human error and overall elevate customer experiences. Boasting 38,000 sq m, the facility will employ around 350 skilled professionals and showcase prominent storage capabilities for up to 3 million products.

This step underlines Brands For Less Group's unwavering commitment to catering to the ever-evolving needs and preferences of consumers in the dynamic Saudi market. Encompassing a network of over 20 stores across Saudi Arabia and more than 100 stores worldwide, BFL Group has been on an aggressive expansion strategy while still committing to maintaining the highest standards of service and operational excellence.

Ongoing commitment

Kreidieh said: "This step is a testament to our ongoing commitment to the Saudi market and our relentless pursuit of innovative solutions igniting a new era of retail excellence. With offerings catering to all ages, occasions, seasons, and styles, we will continue to redefine the shopping experience, ensuring that quality products are accessible to all.”

Al Argoubi commented: "This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to fostering the ‘Saudi Vision 2030’ towards a future where technology and commerce converge seamlessly to serve our nation's dynamic needs.”

The ceremony not only symbolises the partnership between Brands For Less Group and MODON but also underscores the unity in their vision to contribute to the evolution and transformation of retail developments in the region.

