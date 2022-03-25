JEDDAH — The global beauty products Group – Baheya World Ltd. Co — announced that it signed a business deal with the European truck rental company Fraikin Dayim Truck Rental Co to support Baheya’s kingdom-wide supply of beauty products to their network of beauty Salons, Sales Agents etc.

Fraikin Dayim Truck Rental Co – Saudi Arabia is a joint venture between Fraikin, the European leader in the Truck Rental business, and the Prestigious Dayim Investments of Saudi Arabia, the company is led by a dynamic former executive of a globally renowned McKinsey Consulting Co. – USA Mr. Amit Marwah.

Fraikin Dayim is a reputed name in Saudi Market with active business contracts with many leading Food & Beverage players of the market. This initiative with Baheya group is led by Fraikin Dayim’s Marketing Manager Heba Al Malki and the company is highly excited about it and looks forward to going a long way together.

Baheya Group is owned and led by a dynamic Saudi Entrepreneur Ms. Baheya Al Nussayan, who is also a member of the Arab British Chamber of Commerce.

Baheya Group has a large product portfolio that includes a Full Range of Beauty Products, a large Chain of Beauty Salons.

