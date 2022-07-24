Abdo Chlala, GCC Director for Amazon MENA said that the outlook for ecommerce is that it will continue to become a source of growth in retail in Saudi Arabia, and across the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

1. What are the most important features of Prime Day for customers in Saudi Arabia?

Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back this year on July 23 and 24, offering Prime members on Amazon.sa two days of epic deals across every category. Prime members will be able to shop more deals than ever this year during Prime Day, with thousands of incredible savings to be enjoyed across top brands in categories such as electronics, fashion, beauty, kitchen, home, Amazon Devices, and more.

During the shopping event, Prime members will be able to shop incredible offers across items from both local and international brands such as Samsung, Bose, Pampers, DeLonghi, LEGO, Bosch, as well as deals on Amazon devices, and more, including products from many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home—will also go live throughout the two days of Prime Day, offering more savings during the event.

Prime Day is exclusive to our Prime members on Amazon but anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day trial for free at www.amazon.sa/prime to access Prime Day deals and enjoy a range of other shopping and entertainment benefits such as free and fast delivery options including Same-Day in Riyadh and Jeddah and One-Day delivery in main cities such as Dammam, Abha, Madinah and Makkah, free shipping from Amazon US and Amazon UK with no minimum purchase, access to Prime Video, and more.

2. Can you tell us more about Prime Day, its goals and offers?

Our Prime membership already brings together the best of shopping and entertainment, giving members access to an unparalleled combination of benefits and savings from Amazon. We continuously obsess over making Prime members’ lives easier, better, and more fun, and the Prime Day sale is one of the biggest celebrations of Prime, as an epic deals event, and one of our biggest shopping events exclusive to Prime members.

Prime Day allows us to deliver great value for members through incredible deals and savings across 48-hours, in addition to the wide range of other shopping and entertainment benefits they enjoy as Prime members. This year, Prime members in Saudi Arabia can expect to enjoy some incredible offers and savings during the two-day shopping event on Amazon.sa, with up to 35% off mobiles and electronics, up to 60% off books, video games, Amazon Basics, up to 50% off Amazon Devices, up to 68% off essentials and beauty products, and up to 55% off home, kitchen, toys, sports, across local and international brands.

3. Prime members could order millions of packages on Prime Day, will you fulfil your fast delivery promises?

Amazon is prepared to deliver so customers get what they want, when they want it, this Prime Day—and every day. We have spent more than two decades building and investing in an Operations and Transportation network that is nimble and prepared for shopping events like Prime Day and the holiday rush like White Friday. This year, we are as prepared as ever so that customers enjoy a great experience, from the time they click “Buy Now” to the moment items show up to their doorsteps. This fast delivery including Free Same-Day delivery in Riyadh and Jeddah, and Free One-Day Delivery in main cities including Dammam, Makkah, Madinah, and Abha.

4. How is Saudi Arabia market doing now in the eyes of Amazon?

The outlook for ecommerce is that it will continue to become a source of growth in retail in Saudi Arabia, and across the wider Middle East and North Africa region. We continue to see exciting potential and growth opportunities in this space, and according to the latest studies, the ecommerce sector in Saudi Arabia will continue to show growth reaching over SAR 57 billion by 2025.

Looking ahead, we are excited to continue playing a role in empowering businesses to grow their presence and customer reach online, and enable them to invest their capabilities and contribute to the growth of the digital economy of the Kingdom, while staying committed to innovating on behalf of our customers, offering them the best experience possible through new and improved products and services.

5. How does Amazon support Saudi entrepreneurs and sellers?

Supporting SMEs is part of our culture, and in Saudi we signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Monsha’at earlier this year, to enable independent businesses to sell their products to millions of customers across the kingdom on Amazon.sa. Our partnership aims to host 40,000 small and medium businesses onto the Amazon.sa store by 2025 and provide them with online selling guidance, education, and support growth.

In addition to that, and to facilitate Amazon Prime members' support for local businesses in the Kingdom during Prime Day, Amazon launched a "Shopping from the People of the Country" group on www.amazon.sa/shoplocal to connect customers with local sellers. Customers can explore local businesses by category and learn about local brand owners such as Mi Pro, Regal In House, Kanelli and more.

Also last month Amazon announced the launch of the latest iteration of its global Delivery Service Partner program that empowers local entrepreneurs to set up and manage their own logistics businesses delivering Amazon packages. Saudi Arabia is the first country in the region to host the flagship program, which will be expanded to cover the MENA region at a later stage. Launched in collaboration with Monsha’at – the General Authority for SMEs, it aims to establish more than 30 new local start-ups and create hundreds of job opportunities within the local logistics sector during the program’s first three years.

