UAE - The new series will now be available across all leading retail stores and hypermarkets in the UAE. The line-up is sure to attract fitness lovers who are now taking part in the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the much-awaited month-long fitness event.

The new Amazfit watches come with a range of advanced features, designed for sport and fitness enthusiasts. The brand-new watches are embedded with advanced 150+ sports modes and fitness features, such as personalised templates, performance data like VO₂ Max after any workout is completed, etc. Also included is enhanced health tracking and management that can accurately monitor heart rate, blood-oxygen saturation, stress levels 24/7, and can quickly test these three metrics — plus breathing rate — in only 45 seconds with a single touch, due to the one-tap measuring function. The watch boasts of an ultra-long battery life for an uninterrupted fitness experience for up to 15 days without charging and up to 45 days on battery saver mode.

The new Amazfit watches have built-in Alexa voice assistant for online voice commands, music storage and stand-alone music playback and hands-free workouts. It has the ability to broadcast real-time sports mode data like heart rate, workout duration and distance, and even hydration reminders via the speaker or the user’s bluetooth headphones. It also includes a dual-band circularly polarised GPS antenna technology to support five satellite systems, allowing wearers to track their movements in real-time.

Mohammad Badri, director at EROS Group, said: “The new Amazfit GTR 4 AND GTS 4 are designed to inspire a professional and active lifestyle, enabling users to stay healthy and track their daily activities and performance at any time anywhere. Making it a perfect sport and fitness companion, it perfectly blends a high-end design with advanced premium features than any other smartwatches.”

The fourth generation of the Amazfit GTR and GTS series comes in various stunning colour palettes; bringing style, texture, and compactness. Prices are Dh369 for GTS 4 MINI and Dh739 for GTR 4 and GTS 4.

