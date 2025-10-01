Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah has unveiled the Sky Palace, a palatial triplex spanning its 21st to 23rd floors.

Rising high above the Arabian Gulf, the only triplex Sky Palace in Ras Al Khaimah, is priced at AED130 million ($35.4 million).

It redefines elevated living with soaring double-height spaces, panoramic sea views, and meticulously crafted interiors, making it the most expensive residence in Ras Al Khaimah, said a statement.

Exclusive privileges

As the crown jewel of Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah, the Sky Palace offers its owner a suite of bespoke privileges unmatched by any other residence, including:

• A private internal lift connecting all three levels of the triplex.

• A VIP lift from the ground floor directly to the 21st floor.

• An expansive panoramic terrace with a private pool and unrivaled sea views.

• A private wellness suite, including a gym, sauna, Jacuzzi, and steam room.

• Dedicated butler and concierge services, tailored exclusively to the Sky Palace lifestyle.

• Priority access across the resort, including fine dining, the award-winning spa, private beach, and yacht club.

“The Sky Palace is more than a residence -- it is a global statement of rarity and refinement,” said Benoy J Kurien, Al Hamra’s Group Chief Executive Officer. “It reflects not only Waldorf Astoria’s legacy of elegance, but also Ras Al Khaimah’s transformation into one of the region’s most desirable destinations for luxury living.”

As the sole Sky Palace in Ras Al Khaimah, this extraordinary triplex is crafted for those who demand the highest expression of privacy, prestige, and permanence. With its iconic architecture and commanding location, the Sky Palace is not only the ultimate statement of distinction but also an asset of enduring and exceptional value, he says.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).