JEDDAH — The Developed Neighborhoods Committee in Jeddah revealed that rents amounting to a total of SR889.5 million were paid to Saudi residents of the neighborhoods that were demolished for the redevelopment of the Jeddah city since October 2021 until to date.



In a statement on its X account, the Makkah region emirate said on Sunday that more than 112,800 free government services were provided to the residents of these neighborhoods, which included food baskets, medicine, meals, infant formula and furniture transportation.



Moreover, a total of 297 male and female citizens were provided with jobs while 24,848 families were allotted housing and 3,197 development housing units were delivered to beneficiaries.



It is noteworthy that the committee had begun in June 2022 payment of compensation to citizens whose properties were demolished as part of the city’s massive development project. The government has provided services to the owners of the demolished properties in the city, where the municipal authorities have evaluated more than 30 districts for restoration, modification, or demolition.

