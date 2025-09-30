UAE-based ONE Development has officially entered Egypt's real estate market with the launch of DO New Cairo, according to a press release.

In partnership with global music icon Amr Diab, the flagship hospitality project’s inauguration was attended by more than 1,000 industry representatives.

The mixed-use development project combines hotel living, branded residences, and lifestyle amenities built around AI, music, and wellness.

The expansion marks a milestone in ONE Development’s regional growth strategy and signals international confidence in Egypt’s real estate sector.

It also supports Egypt’s development goals by driving foreign investment, job creation, and urban growth.

Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development, said: “Our expansion into Egypt is a step towards our ambition to grow and contribute meaningfully to the evolution of real estate and hospitality in the region.”

“Following the successful launch of Laguna Residence with an investment of AED 2.40 billion and our 43-year legacy of Al Gebely Holding in the UAE, our entry into Egypt is about creating a unique chapter, shaped by local insight and supported by global standards in innovation and experience,” he added.

ONE Development is a next-generation real estate developer redefining modern living and investment across the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and beyond.

