Dubai-based ZaZEN Properties has announced the launch of its key development - ZaZEN Ivy -featuring 71 residential units - ranging from 717 sq ft to 2,200 sq ft - along with several key amenities.

Set for handover in Q1 2026, the project boasts a plethora of amenities and ground-floor retail outlets catering to residents and visitors of Al Furjan.

On the new project, ZāZEN Properties said Ivy will be setting a new standard for community living in Al Furjan, catering to both investors and end-users alike.

The key development offers a variety of unit types - from standard one- and two-bedroom apartments to two- and three-bedroom apartments alongwith maid’s rooms, fully fitted kitchens, expansive balconies as well as terraces.

Following the unveiling, ZāZEN Properties said there had been an overwhelming investor response for the project with 95% of inventory sold on launch day.

Speaking at the launch, Chief Operating Officer Madhav Dhar said: "ZāZEN Ivy represents our vision of redefining urban living through innovative design, high quality finishes, and a commitment to sustainability. The project stands out with its spacious layouts, premium finishes, modern designs and a focus on spaces that are both beautiful and functional."

"It caters to the growing dual-income middle-class, households in Dubai looking for high quality communities. The project additionally offers a range of world class amenities such as a temperature controlled pool, resident’s lounge, indoor and outdoor gym, His/Hers sauna, BBQ deck and entertainment area, kids climbing wall and solar panels, he noted.

This will be its second LEED-certified project following the success of ZāZEN Gardens, the UAE's first LEED Gold-certified residential building, which was recently delivered to its owners, stated Dhar, who is also a founding member of the group.

According to him, ZāZEN Gardens got sold out within six months of launch, attracting a diverse range of buyers from 20 different nationalities.

Strategically located in Al Furjan, Ivy stands to benefit from the increasing demand driven by major infrastructure projects such as the new terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport3 and the Metro expansion, he added.

