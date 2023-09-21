UAE – Taraf, the real estate division of the UAE's Yas Holding Group, broke ground for its upcoming residential property Luce which is situated on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah, according to a press release.

Taraf teamed up with MZ Architects as well as Asasat Aldhafra APCC Building Contracting for the project. It is worth noting that Aldhafra commenced enabling works in August 2023.

Yas Holding’s CEO, Low Ping, said: "Luce represents a fresh perspective on luxury living tailored for discerning local and international investors. Through Taraf’s unique and distinct approach, we demonstrate our commitment to deliver high-quality offerings in the real estate sector."

Meanwhile, the CEO of Taraf, Ahmad Shibel, said, "We’re thrilled to be starting the construction of Luce, Taraf’s first iconic property.”

Shibel added: “We’re proud to be working with partners, which are each leaders in their fields to make this project a reality."

Luce offers spacious apartments, contemporary interiors, and waterfront views.

It also provides private beach access and exclusive amenities, besides two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments with sea views, in addition to a duplex and a penthouse.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).