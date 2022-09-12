Q Properties, a subsidiary of Q Holding, has announced that Phase 2 of its luxury gated community project on Al Reem Island, Reem Hills, Abu Dhabi, was completely sold out at the project’s soft launch.

Due to the sell-out the official launch event which had been slated to take place on September 14 at the St. Regis Hotel in Abu Dhabi, has now been cancelled, it said.

Phase 2 includes four new clusters of homes: Sunset Valley, Reem Avenue, Canal Promenade and Canal Side, including 3-bedroom townhouses and 4-bedroom twin villas, all of which highlight the benefits of peak living in the heart of Abu Dhabi, as they are set around the unique man-made hill at the heart of the community.

The launch of the second phase of the Reem Hills luxury residences was moved forward after the outstanding success of phase one, Sierra Views, demonstrating the confidence that the market has in Q Properties’ ethos of providing spacious luxury and modern designs for its residents and investors.

Majed Fuad Mohammed Odeh, Chief Executive Officer of Q Holding, said: “The Reem Hills development has been specifically designed to reflect the futuristic vision of Abu Dhabi for a smart and sustainable city while ensuring the best quality of life for residents and meeting the needs of its people for present and future generations. The fact that Phase 2 have sold out so rapidly is a testament to the strength of our position in the market and our commitment to excellence, and we are dedicated to providing sustainable living solutions while shaping the next phase of growth, locally and across the region.”

The CEO added: “The exclusive AED8 billion contemporary development offers a wonderfully serene lifestyle and a welcome respite from city life, and it goes without saying that this amazing milestone wouldn’t have been reached so quickly without the support of our partners, stakeholders and brokers, all of whom have contributed greatly to its success. We will of course be continuing to co-operate with them as the project moves forward, building on the firm foundations we have established as the Reem Hills community takes shape.”

The four clusters in phase 2 comprise extremely spacious homes starting at 3,887 sq ft for the 4-bedroom twin villas and 2,378 sq ft for 3-bedroom townhouses.

Prices start from AED2.2 million for townhouses and AED3.7 milion for twin villas. Residents and investors had a choice of three architectural styles: Chic, Rhythm and Minimal.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).