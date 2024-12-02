UAE - ONE Development, a boutique real estate developer with offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, has announced the complete sell-out of Phase One of its flagship project, Laguna Residence, within less than a month of its launch.

The milestone reflects strong investor confidence in Dubai’s real estate market and the innovative appeal of the project.

Located in the heart of Dubai’s City of Arabia, Laguna Residence is the UAE’s first AI-integrated residential community. The development features the region’s first sandy beach lagoon on a podium surrounded by landscaped greenery.

The project offers a variety of units, including studios, three-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and ‘Skyhomes’, all with panoramic views of the Dubai skyline.

Residents will benefit from AI-powered services, sustainable design features, and access to over 40 world-class amenities.

Following the overwhelming success of Phase One, ONE Development plans to launch Phase Two, which will maintain the project’s focus on cutting-edge technology and lifestyle enhancements.

“This milestone demonstrates the growing confidence of local and global investors in Dubai’s real estate sector,” said Ali Al Gebely, Founder and Chairman of ONE Development.

“Laguna Residence is a testament to our mission of creating unique communities that define the future of urban living while attracting investment that supports Dubai’s long-term growth.”

The project’s global appeal is evident in its diverse investor base, with significant interest from both local and international buyers.

The developer’s international ambitions were further highlighted by a recent partnership with Doo Properties, a global property expert. This collaboration, established just 23 days after Laguna Residence’s launch, positions ONE Development for growth in the Chinese market.

Laguna Residence’s rapid success showcases Dubai’s appeal as a hub for innovative real estate developments, blending technology, sustainability, and lifestyle to attract discerning investors.

