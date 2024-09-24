Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC) has awarded the construction contract for the Jubail Town Centre in Souk Al Jubail at nearly AED 400 million, according to a press release.

The contract has been awarded to Bright Accord General Contracting Company and includes four office buildings and two residential buildings: Jubail Terraces buildings 7 and 8.

Located at the heart of Jubail Island within Souk Al Jubail village, Jubail Town Centre is a family-friendly lifestyle destination offering a modern, vibrant environment that seamlessly blends wellbeing, leisure, and commercial services.

Once completed, Jubail Island will feature uniquely designed community centres, mosques, a medical clinic, educational institutions, a standalone supermarket, and a premier beach club

The groundbreaking for Jubail Town Centre is expected to start in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, with a completion target of Q3-26.

