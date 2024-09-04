ABU DHABI - Bloom Holding, one of the UAE’s leading real estate development companies, has announced the commencement of the handover process for units in Cordoba, the first phase of Bloom Living, a fully integrated community in Abu Dhabi.

The handover process started ahead of its scheduled delivery date of December 2024, offering 257 spacious residential units, including three- to six-bedroom detached villas and two- to three-bedroom townhouses with modern finishings and facilities. This phase's remarkable completion follows its successful launch in March 2022, where all units sold out within four hours of release.

Carlos Wakim, CEO of Bloom Holding, said, “Delivering Cordoba earlier than anticipated demonstrates our commitment to excellence and our ability to exceed our promises without compromising on quality, which has always been at the heart of our value proposition. This is why so many people continue to invest in Bloom developments. Cordoba exemplifies our ambition to develop premium units and provide our customers with an asset that offers a great lifestyle and long-term value.”

He added, “Cordoba's swift handover paves the way for the timely delivery of many more phases of Bloom Living. Each phase has been carefully designed with unparalleled attention to detail and uniqueness.”

Cordoba comprises multiple walkways, cycling tracks, and linear parks that connect the community’s neighbourhoods, as well as a wellness centre and a main Clubhouse, which offers easy access to pools, sports, and recreational facilities.

Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and spanning an area of 2.2 million square metres, Bloom Living will feature more than 4,500 homes, including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments. The highly convenient gated community is located within Zayed City and close to Abu Dhabi International Airport.