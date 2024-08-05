UAE - Al Hamra, a key lifestyle developer and real estate investment company in Ras Al Khaimah, will be targeting UK and GCC investors and residents via a special activation in London at the world’s leading luxury department store, Harrods.

In a first for a regional developer, and running for the whole month of August, Al Hamra will have a stand on Harrods’ fifth floor showcasing the exclusive luxury living options at a range of recently launched premium and ultra luxury residential properties to potential investors.

Part of a wider initiative to connect with target audiences in key locations, Al Hamra’s Harrods activation will allow the potential investors to explore Destination Al Hamra in Ras Al Khaimah and the premium lifestyle it offers, said the company in a statement.

Among the pipeline of exciting projects being showcased to Harrods visitors is the Waldorf Astoria Residences Ras Al Khaimah – the emirate’s most prestigious address.

Comprising 43 ultra-luxury residences, penthouses, sky palaces and villas, the development promises unparalleled living experiences with palatial interiors and unrestricted views of the Arabian Gulf and the region’s first integrated gaming resort – The Wynn Al Marjan Island.

Al Hamra Waterfront, another premium residential project located on the shores of the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, offers 622 apartments, 19 townhouses and a range of world-class leisure and recreational amenities across five residential towers.

With superb travel links and a business-friendly environment for investors and entrepreneurs, Ras Al Khaimah’s property values are continuing to rise steadily. Demand is at an all-time high, driven by sophisticated investors from a range of nationalities who are choosing the Emirates as a place in which to live, work, play and invest.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).