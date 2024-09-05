Dubai-based developer Binghatti has launched its Binghatti Royale project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), featuring a circular architectural design.

The building will have 354 residential units ranging from one- to three-bedroom apartments and 16 retail spaces across 47 floors.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Binghatti Royale in Jumeirah Village Circle. The rapid sell-out of our recent projects highlights the market's substantial demand for our projects in the area and we are pleased to introduce our latest creation to meet this demand for premium residences," stated Binghatti Chairman Muhammad BinGhatti.

Binghatti Royale is located in the heart of JVC and overlooks Dubai's Al Khail Road. The development will have an infinity pool, private suite pools, a kid's pool, an outdoor gym and multi-purpose lawn, as well as paddle and tennis courts. The project also features social spaces including a juice bar, an outdoor dining area and lush landscape areas.

The project's construction has already reached advanced stage and the handover of the project is expected to be in the second half of 2025.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).