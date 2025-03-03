Egypt - The MarQ Communities has begun handing over the first batch of residential units at The MarQ Gardens, its flagship project in New Cairo. During a press conference, Amr Badr, Chairperson and CEO of The MarQ Communities, announced that the company is set to complete the delivery of all units at its residential development, The Water MarQ, this year while actively pursuing future expansion in both residential and commercial sectors to drive economic growth in Egypt’s real estate market.

Badr highlighted that the company is investing EGP 8bn this year to accelerate construction across its ongoing projects and upcoming ventures. These investments, he noted, will be instrumental in reinforcing the growth of the real estate sector and enhancing urban development in Egypt.

In addition to its commercial project, Marquette in Mostakbal City, The MarQ Communities is preparing to launch a new commercial destination in New Cairo this year. According to Badr, this project will feature a distinctive design and a contemporary appeal, further strengthening the company’s footprint in the commercial real estate sector.

Mostafa El Assal, Deputy CEO and Board Member of The MarQ Communities, outlined the company’s ambitious sales targets, stating: “We are aiming for EGP 25bn in sales in 2025 as part of our expansion strategy to reinforce our growth and establish a stronger presence in Egypt’s real estate market.” He further noted that the company achieved EGP 6bn in sales in 2024, demonstrating substantial progress and sustainable growth, which underscores the effectiveness of its strategic vision.

El Assal emphasized that The MarQ Communities’ investments in construction are a key pillar of its long-term plans, focusing on integrated residential communities and commercial destinations that meet the rising demand for high-quality living spaces while contributing to Egypt’s evolving urban landscape.

Omar Lasheen, Deputy CEO and Board Member of The MarQ Communities, confirmed that the company remains on track to complete the delivery of all residential units at The MarQ Gardens by the end of the year.

Spanning 26 feddans in New Cairo, The MarQ Gardens is a landmark development featuring over 300 meticulously designed villas in various sizes, tailored to accommodate the diverse preferences of homeowners. This milestone marks a significant step in The MarQ Communities’ ongoing commitment to delivering premium residential and commercial developments that redefine modern living in Egypt.

