Taraf, the real estate division of UAE-headquartered investment holding group Yas Holding, has completed the groundbreaking of its upcoming property Luce, an exquisite residential development located on Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

The groundbreaking marks the start of the construction phase. Taraf has partnered with award-winning MZ Architects and construction firm Asasat Aldhafra APCC Building Contracting – the latter started enabling works in August.

Low Ping, CEO of Yas Holding Group, commented: "Luce represents fresh perspective on luxury living tailored for discerning local and international investors. Through Taraf’s unique and distinct approach, we demonstrate our commitment to deliver high quality offerings in the Real Estate sector. As we commence construction on Luce, we extend an invitation to witness a harmonious blend of exclusivity, opulence, and unparalleled design, curated to redefine contemporary living."

Future of luxury

Ahmad Shibel, CEO of Taraf, said: “With this groundbreaking, we are moving forward with our commitment to shape the future of luxury living by redefining the standards of residential properties. We’re proud to be working with partners, which are each leaders in their fields to make this project a reality.’’

The successful launch of Luce has captivated the interest of buyers seeking a unique living experience. The development offers a wide range of residential units, including spacious apartments all thoughtfully designed to provide residents with the ultimate in comfort and sophistication. Each residence boasts state-of-the-art facilities, contemporary interiors, and panoramic waterfront views, promising an unmatched lifestyle in the heart of Palm Jumeirah.

Luce offers private beach access to pristine white sands, exclusive lifestyle amenities, spacious 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments with sea views, along with a duplex and a penthouse. The building's design is inspired by nature, the beach, and the sand's elegant curves and organic lines, and takes its cues from the fluidity within both Dubai's desert and seascapes.

