UAE - Sweid & Sweid, an international award-winning real estate company, has announced that it has sold 6 Falak, a newly built Grade A office building located in the heart of Dubai Internet City, to Abu Dhabi-based Aldar Properties.

The recently completed property stands out as one of the highest-quality assets in DIC, offering over 90,000 sqft of institutional-quality commercial office space.

The fully occupied property is positioned on one of the last remaining freehold plots in the free zone and is now home to several multinational blue-chip tenants, including Roland Berger, MSD, and IFS, stated the developer.

On the key sale, Maher Sweid, Managing Partner of Sweid & Sweid, said: "The completion of this transaction marks another milestone for the company in creating world-class office spaces. 6 Falak represents the calibre of projects we always aim to deliver, and we are confident it will serve Aldar’s portfolio of high-quality assets well."

The sale of 6 Falak propels Sweid & Sweid forward towards its broader development strategy of scaling its portfolio with projects that cater to the needs of Dubai’s leading commercial tenants, he noted.

As part of its ambitious vision, Sweid & Sweid has set a target to develop over 3 million sq ft of Grade A commercial and industrial space over the next six years.

Sweid & Sweid’s development pipeline includes major projects in Jumeirah Lakes Towers (JLT), including Sweid One, a 500,000-square-foot cutting-edge commercial office building and a mixed-use community centre. These projects will transform the surrounding landscape and enhance the district’s vibrant community.

