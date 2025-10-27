Saudi-based Sumou Real Estate Company has announced the signing of an infrastructure development works contract with Diyar Real Estate Development Company (a key entity which represents a real estate fund managed by Sedco Capital Company) for a project in the port city of Jeddah.

As per the SAR135 million ($36.01 million) deal, the company will develop and execute infrastructure works on a 960,000-sq-m project located in the North Obhur neighborhood in Jeddah, said Sumou Real Estate Company in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The entire work will be completed within a two-year period, it stated.

The project is expected to have a positive impact on the company’s results, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

