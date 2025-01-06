Egypt - Squares Developments has officially launched its operations in the Egyptian market, unveiling an ambitious investment strategy that aims to reach EGP 50bn over the next year.

The company plans to announce its first two major projects at the beginning of 2025, as revealed by board member Hany Gorgous.

Gorgous shared his optimism about the potential of Egypt’s real estate sector, noting that the market offers significant opportunities for companies with robust and forward-thinking plans. He explained that the company’s name, “Squares,” was inspired by the concept of public squares in capitals and major cities. These iconic spaces, often home to the finest buildings and landmarks, symbolize design excellence and hold the highest investment and architectural value in any city.

Mina Maher, another board member, confirmed that the company will soon unveil its first two projects. The decision to launch them early in 2025 is strategically aligned with the beginning of the year, a time when many investors tend to set strong real estate goals.

Maher also emphasized the pivotal role of government support in fostering the growth of the real estate sector, noting that the government continues to provide valuable assistance and incentives to help local and international companies thrive. Looking ahead, Maher anticipates a growing demand for residential projects managed with hotel-style services, aligning with emerging market trends and shifting consumer preferences.

