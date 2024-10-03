Dubai-based Signature Developers has partnered with Devmark, the UAE’s leading real estate project sales and marketing consultancy, for the launch of the branded W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lake Towers.

Situated in the heart of Jumeirah Lake Towers - Dubai’s distinguished community known for its dynamic lifestyle - the project marks a significant contribution to the city’s luxury branded residences landscape and will set new standards for extraordinary modern living.

Developed by Signature Developers, The Residences are the latest addition to Marriott International’s W Residences portfolio, epitomising branded luxury living.

With over 180 well-designed apartments, each offers a sanctuary of elite comfort, with 360-degree panoramic views encompassing the lush tranquillity of the Emirates Golf Course, serene vistas of Emirates Hills, and the vibrant pulse of Dubai’s cityscape.

Designed by visionary MAD Architects, renowned for its organic designs, The Residences will be a fusion of dynamic forms and fluid spaces.

This architectural marvel, ranging from one to four bedrooms, features interiors crafted by the award-winning LW Design, boasting a rich palette of fine materials, tactile surfaces, and exquisite finishes.

Enhancing the project further, Mirage Leisure and Development, an esteemed international consultancy with over 25 years of experience, contributes its expertise to ensure the development delivers value-driven results.

Anticipated to offer vibrant community living, W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lakes Towers, features a comprehensive suite of world-class amenities designed to enhance everyday life.

Residents have access to exclusive leisure facilities, including expansive outdoor swimming pools complemented by luxurious cabanas that offer a perfect retreat for relaxation.

The development is also expected to feature a variety of recreational spaces, such as a Sound Suite, children’s areas, a versatile screening room, and a welcoming residence lounge for social interactions.

For those blending work and lifestyle, the co-working spaces and private meeting rooms will provide an ideal environment for productivity. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the fully equipped gym and the wellness retreats from a yoga & pilates studio to steam and sauna rooms.

Further enhancing resident convenience are 24-hour concierge services, a chic lobby-level café bar, and secure underground parking equipped with EV charging stations, all designed to contribute to a refined experience of comfort and luxury.

Richard Aybar, Managing Director of Devmark, said: "We are delighted to embark on our second venture with Signature Developers following our successful collaboration on Signature Mansions at Jumeirah Golf Estates."

"The launch of W Residences Dubai - Jumeirah Lakes Towers, highlights the strong synergy between our teams and is a testament to our proven expertise and the exceptional outcomes we achieve together in the luxury real estate market," he stated.

Aybar pointed out that the branded residences sector in Dubai had shown remarkable resilience and growth, attracting an estimated $4.4 billion from global high-net-worth individuals this year alone.

"Positioned at the forefront of this trend, The Residences not only offers unmatched luxury but also presents a lucrative investment opportunity in the strategically located Jumeirah Lake Towers," he stated.

"As Dubai continues to attract international investors, we are excited to introduce a project that epitomises luxury and strategic investment, setting new standards for living in one of the city’s most vibrant neighbourhoods," he added.

Raju Shroff, Director of Signature Developers, said: "Our collaboration with Marriott International and Devmark on W Residences Dubai - JLT has allowed us to push the boundaries of luxury and innovation in Dubai’s real estate market. With this development, we are creating a lifestyle transcending traditional luxury, offering a cohesive, unparalleled living experience that sets a new standard for urban sophistication."

Jaidev Menezes, Regional Vice President of Mixed-Use Development, of Marriott International, expressed delight at the key partnership with Signature Developers to launch the W Residences Dubai - JLT.

"This is a project with detail-driven design bringing luxury living to the vibrant, diverse JLT community. This strategic collaboration combines Marriott’s global and regional experience in operating branded residences, with Signature Developers’ legacy of innovation and exceptional quality," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

