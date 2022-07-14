SHARJAH - Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) has revealed details of its new adventure project coming up in the Eastern area of Khorfakkan, overlooking the serene Luluyah Beach and adjacent to the spectacular Soueifa mountain.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Shurooq, said that the project set for completion in fourth quarter of 2023 will comprise a zipline, giant swing, a dry-slide track, hiking tracks, mountain bike tracks, and varied amenities for visitors and tourists from the eastern region and across the UAE. The project also includes an observation deck and a restaurant on the mountain top that offers breathtaking views of the landscape and the adventure track routes.

The project aligns with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to redefine the leisure and travel landscape of Khorfakkan and bolster the emirate’s position as one of the most appealing tourist destinations in the region, he said.

Al Qaseer remarked that the project enriches the expansive portfolio of integrated projects developed by (Shurooq) and offers comprehensive solutions to the ever-growing demand for tourism and leisure experiences in the East Coast. He pointed out that the project’s unique location, overlooking the serene Luluyah Beach, brings together entertainment, sports, leisure, and adventure at one destination.