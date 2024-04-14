The Real Estate Registration Department in Sharjah has announced the provision of the service of ownership and usufruct deeds of various types in the digital wallet of the UAE Digital Identity (UAE Pass) app, making it the first government department in the emirate to provide this service.

This comes within the framework of its commitment to providing the best services to customers, and in an implementation of the UAE government’s vision for digital transformation and enhancing customer experience,

The Department's customers can now download ownership and private benefit deeds (ownership deed, joint ownership deed, usufruct deed, or joint usufruct deed) through the digital ID smart application on mobile phones.

In this context, Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director-General of Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, said, “The Department is keen to provide an easy and smooth experience for customers while they use our services. We want them to complete their transactions efficiently, quickly, and effectively, which supports the strategic directions of the Department by providing all the services in accordance with the best global practices."

Al-Shamsi added, “This pioneering step comes within the directives of Sharjah’s Executive Council for digital transformation, and in line with the objectives of ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which aims to translate the future visions of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, into a tangible reality. All institutions operating in the country are working on it, leading to the UAE Centennial 2071."