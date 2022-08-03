Prefabricated housing company Red Sea International has announced two new contracts to provide streel structures to Riyadh music festival MDLBEAST.

Red Sea said in a statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday that it would supply prefabricated steel structures for a total contract value of SAR 58.87 million ($15.7 million).

The company said it would manufacture and supply prefrabricated steel structures, which will be assembled at the festival site in Riyadh for one of MDLBEAST’s upcoming music festivals.

The inaugural MIDLBEAST Soundstorm festival, which features electronic dance music (EDM) took place in Riyadh in 2019.

It followed the establishment of Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority in 2016, which paved the way for live music events, which were previously banned in the kingdom

The festival returned in 2021 after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, and is expected to take place this year from December 1-3.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Cleofe Maceda)

