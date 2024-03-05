Riyadh: ROSHN Group issued a press release announcing the expansion of its popular "SEDRA" project with a new phase that adds 4,860 residential units.



The new area will cover over 1.9 million square meters and will be released in stages, with 1,254 units available for purchase in the first sale tranche.



ROSHN Group CEO David Grover said in the release: "The launch of sales for SEDRA 4 builds on the success of SEDRA’s first three phases and reflects the progress ROSHN has made in such a short period. Meeting the unprecedented demand for ROSHN’s new way of living, SEDRA 4 blends modern, innovative, and sustainable design with unparalleled amenities, such as schools, a primary care hospital, and a district mall within a five-minute walk, to cultivate a vibrant community atmosphere."



According to the release, SEDRA 4 has 4,860 new homes in its latest phase, featuring 30% of the phase’s footprint dedicated to public spaces. The latest expansion boasts the "Kingdom's largest Sports Dome" and includes amenities like green spaces, mosques and neighborhood retail centers.



Located north of SEDRA 3 and accessible via Airport Road, SEDRA 4 connects residents to ROSHN Front shopping, education, healthcare, and entertainment options, making it part of the vibrant North Riyadh area, near universities, the airport, and a train station, said the release.