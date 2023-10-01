ROSHN Group, the PIF-powered giga-project and Saudi Arabia’s most trusted real estate developer, has launched the sales of the latest phase of SEDRA, the group’s flagship integrated community development in Riyadh. SEDRA Phase 3 will add 3,438 more homes to ROSHN’s first integrated development, with 1,904 units for sale in this initial sales tranche.

“It fills us with immense pride to witness the pace, precision, and profound societal impact we are achieving as we introduce our innovative living standards to Saudi Arabia. Launching sales for SEDRA 3 builds on the momentum established by the trailblazing success of delivering SEDRA's inaugural phase a remarkable two years ahead of the projected timeline.

“This significant milestone reaffirms our unwavering dedication to elevate living standards across the Kingdom, aligning seamlessly with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. Recognising the soaring demand for SEDRA, we are thrilled to expand our offerings, inviting more citizens to enrich their lives within the vibrant ROSHN community,” expressed David Grover, GCEO of ROSHN Group.

Eight floorplans and eleven facades

Prospective residents in SEDRA 3 will be able to choose between eight floorplans and eleven facades, available in single- or multi-family configurations and ranging from charming 3- and 4-bedroom townhouses and duplexes to spacious 4- and 5- bedroom villas, meaning there is a perfect home for every family.

ROSHN’s key principle of sustainability permeates every aspect of its developments. SEDRA features ROSHN’s state-of-the-art insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and efficient air-conditioning systems that allow energy savings, with advanced plumbing fixtures and techniques to enable water usage savings. With 12% of SEDRA’s total area dedicated to open and green spaces, residents can enjoy SEDRA’s natural features including a wadi and acacia forest.

Vibrant north of Riyadh

SEDRA is plugged into the vibrant north of Riyadh, and is accessible directly via Kaden Road, with Metro Stations F2 and A7 nearby and important landmarks like the SAR railway station, Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, and King Khalid International Airport in close proximity. Its location offers direct access to ROSHN Front’s shopping, leisure and business areas, providing its residents with a seamlessly integrated ‘live, work, play’ lifestyle.

SEDRA is being developed in eight phases and will add more than 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock, constructed over 20 million sq m of neighbourhoods. As with all ROSHN developments, both nature and local heritage are incorporated at the master planning stage: SEDRA’s facades and streetscapes reflect local architectural heritage, which blends tradition and modernity, and the community is built around natural features that include a wadi and an acacia forest.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).