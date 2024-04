Riyadh: ROSHN Group today signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement, worth over SAR215 million, with partner developer Dar Al Arkan that will see Dar Al Arkan acquire and develop residential villas in SEDRA 1A, said a ROSHN press release.



ROSHN’s latest partnership with a Saudi developer is part of the group’s overarching strategy to partner with best-in-class entities across a range of domain-specific services, including project developers.