Riyadh – Retal Urban Development Company and its subsidiary Building Construction Company inked a SAR 48 million deal to construct four residential buildings in the Alsadafah district in Khobar.

The agreement holds a duration period of 20 months from the signing date of 28 January 2024, according to a bourse filing.

Retal highlighted that the project will have a positive impact on its results following the execution process during the years 2024 and 2025.

In November 2023, the listed firm penned a SAR 374.76 million contract with Roshn Real Estate Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

