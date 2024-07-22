Riyadh -- The Saudi Real Estate General Authority (REGA) has stressed the importance of adequately documenting real estate contracts in all transactions. This is crucial for upholding the rights of all involved parties, minimizing real estate disputes, and improving the quality of transactions to promote sector growth and sustainability.



REGA provides real estate documentation services through its approved digital platforms for individuals and establishments.

The aim is to regulate real estate transactions, protect beneficiaries, boost market confidence, stimulate real estate activity, increase awareness among real estate professionals, and introduce real estate services, regulations, and legislation.

This is achieved through real estate initiatives, organizing forums, and participating in sector-related conferences and exhibitions, ultimately enhancing transparency and reliability.



The authority is dedicated to continuously regulating all real estate activities. It aims to provide innovative and high-quality real estate services to beneficiaries, ultimately contributing to improving the quality of real estate transactions.

The goal is to serve customers in the sector in alignment with the comprehensive strategy for the real estate sector and the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.