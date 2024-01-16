Riyadh: The general assembly of the Construction and Real Estate Development Arab Union (CREDA Union), consisting of 18 member states, has elected Saudi businessman Lahiq Al-Otaibi as its president.



Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, Al-Otaibi emphasized that the union, along with its committees, will continue to operate within the framework of joint Arab cooperation to fulfill its responsibilities.



He further highlighted the union’s commitment to fostering cooperation with the Arab League’s affiliated institutions and relevant government bodies, as well as private sector companies specializing in construction and real estate development across all Arab states.



The CREDA Union is the sole officially registered union within the Specialized Arab Federations Forum (SAFF) that is associated with the Arab League.