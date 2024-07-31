Samana Developers, a leading real estate developer in Dubai, has announced the launch of its premium project, Samana Avenue, located within the Dubailand neighbourhood featuring 16 floors with 165 residential units along with other key lifestyle amenities.

Spanning a built-up area of 254,668 sq ft, the project offers a selection of studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments, each designed to host modern amenities. Most of the apartments come with private swimming pools, said the Dubai developer in a statement.

Strategically located near Al Ain – Dubai Road, Samana Avenue provides seamless connectivity to major roads in Dubai and residents can reach Dubai International Airport and Business Bay in approximately 20 minutes.

According to Samana, the blend of contemporary architecture and design with natural beauty is evident throughout the project, with sleek lines, high-quality materials, and meticulously landscaped gardens enhancing the overall aesthetic.

All apartments at the Samana Avenue project are equipped with the latest smart home technology, ensuring convenience and connectivity at the touch of a button, it stated.

The development incorporates energy-efficient lighting systems and appliances, promoting sustainability and reducing environmental impact. The project is scheduled for handover in December 2027.

A key highlight of Samana Avenue is the UAE golden visa for all buyers, stated the developer.

"The new project in the DLRC Dubailand neighbourhood reflects our commitment to meeting the end-user needs of a quality lifestyle at the most sought-after locations. We have created value-for-money, quality finishes, and luxurious lifestyles. Samana Avenue is designed to serve this purpose and is set to offer affordable luxury," remarked its CEO Imran Farooq.

"To make it easier we are offering tailored investment advice to those buyers who opt for the 10-year residency. Samana is witnessing a buying spree since the Dubai Land Department has dropped the mandatory down payment of AED1 million to be eligible to apply for the 10-year residency," he added.

