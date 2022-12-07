RIYADH — Riyadh Season 2022 bags five new Guinness World Records and all came from its Boulevard World zone.

The Lagoon Lake in Boulevard World has won the record for registering as the largest artificial lake in the world, with an area of 12.19 hectares. A model, with a height of 33.7 meters, found a place in the Guinness as the largest metal model of a fictional character in the world.

The largest LED light ball in the world, another attraction of the Boulevard World, is also registered in the Guinness World Records. The model, with a diameter of 35 meters, equals 114 feet and 10 inches. The Sky Loop game bagged another record in the Guinness Book as the longest mobile Sky Loop in the world. In addition, Merwas, located in Boulevard City, has been named the largest music production studio in the world.

Through winning these remarkable feats, the current edition of Riyadh Season has succeeded in building a sustainable entertainment system, and a vision that looks forward to the future and contributes to improving the quality of life through its continuous innovations and efforts to invest its capabilities in a way that multiplies the benefits achieved in the previous editions.

The season so far registered many achievements that touched various aspects of the lives of Saudi residents and visitors through interaction with community members, predicting their future needs, and planning for their implementation.

There are 15 diverse entertainment zones, including the largest artificial lake in the world, cable car transportation, and cloud-embracing lounges at the Riyadh Season. It also hosts international Cirque du Soleil, and sporting events such as WWE, and Riyadh Season Cup, which bring together the Paris Saint-Germain team with the stars of Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr football clubs.

There are wide varieties of events catering to the tastes of residents and visitors, especially families and children, including Saudi and Arab plays, concerts, local and international anime exhibitions, and games, in addition to a spectacular show of fireworks for a period of 65 days.