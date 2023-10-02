Rekaz Developments, an Egyptian real estate company, has signed with Desoky & Soda and Vasko to bring strong brands to its Opal Business Complex project in the New Administrative Capital (NAC).

CEO of Rekaz Developments Tamer Bakeer said that the company aims to select the best brands for the Opal Business Complex project, which is located in one of the best neighborhoods of the NAC and the first one to be operational, MU23. The project covers an area of 4,000 sqm with a built-up area of 22,000 sqm. The project consists of two basements and 10 recurring floors, offering administrative, commercial, and medical properties, as well as some other services. The project qualified to compete for The Big 5 Award in Dubai in 2021.

The company has developed more than 200 projects inside and outside Egypt over 20 years. The company also worked as a consultant for the United Nations and UNESCO for 5 years and won many awards in engineering designs.

Bakeer added that 70% of the project constructions have been completed, and it is expected to be delivered next year after the trial operation starts.

