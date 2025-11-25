UAE - Reef Luxury Developments has announced the unveiling of its visionary residential project - Reef 996 - that blends innovation and nature in perfect harmony.

Located in Dubai Production City, it offers a selection of luxury residences comprising studios and one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, each designed to suit a variety of modern lifestyles.

The project boasts 19 resort-style amenities, bringing together wellness, leisure, and family-friendly experiences that include outdoor-cooled garden lounges, as well as an outdoor cinema, an infinity pool, BBQ areas, and fitness zones, including Pilates and yoga studios.

Unveiling the project, Samer Ambar, the CEO of Reef Luxury Developments, said: "Reef 996 sets a high benchmark for luxury living while contributing to Dubai’s Vision 2030 of shaping future-ready communities. It reflects aspirations for innovation, experiential luxury, and enduring value," he stated.

"It is the world’s first building to feature Outdoor-Cooled Garden Lounges, and the fifth with Reef’s patented Outdoor-Cooled Sunken Balconies, transforming traditional outdoor spaces into year-round luxury and experience even during Dubai’s peak summer months," he stated.

Known for its connected lifestyle and proximity to key destinations, Dubai Production City is emerging as a dynamic hub for investors and residents seeking practical luxury, value, and modern living in the heart of Dubai.

Reef 996 will be ready by Q3 2028, further expanding the brand’s portfolio of innovation-led developments across Dubai, he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

