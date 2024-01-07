Muscat: The total value of real estate trading in the Sultanate of Oman recorded an increase of 5.7 percent to reach OMR2.44 billion at the end of November 2023 compared to OMR2.31 billion during the same period in 2022.

Preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) indicated that the fees collected for all legal transactions amounted to OMR60.50 million, an increase of 4.9 percent at the end of November 2023 compared to the end of November 2022. The traded value of sales contracts amounted to OMR972 million for 60,424 contracts.

The value of traded mortgage contracts increased by 19.5 percent to OMR1.46 billion for 21,461 contracts, while the number of swap contracts reached 1,302 contracts, worth OMR10.5 million.

The number of properties issued at the end of November 2023 reached about 217,835 properties, an increase of 0.8 percent, while the number of properties issued to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reached 1,241, an increase of 57.5 percent.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).