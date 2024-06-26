RAK Properties today launched the “NB Collection” of exclusive high-end villas situated on Mina Al Arab’s Hayat Island.

NB Collection is located between the pristine shoreline of Angel Bay and Nikki Beach Resort and Spa.

Blending seamlessly with their beachfront surroundings, the 11 villas in the NB Collection are masterpieces of contemporary architectural flair, uniting elegant design with functionality.

Sameh Muhtadi, CEO, RAK Properties, said, “This new exclusive high-end villa community represents the height of refined design and offers a serene retreat where residents can fully immerse themselves in the coastal paradise and natural beauty of Ras Al Khaimah."