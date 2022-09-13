Leading French alternative investment fund manager Inovalis has announced that it has successfully closed its ninth transaction globally and the first US transaction of 2022 on behalf of the Global Wakala Trust Programme in partnership with Investment House, the sole distributor of the shariah-compliant programme in Qatar.

The programme is being actively managed by Inovalis since 2019 with nearly $120 million under management.

This latest transaction comprises a real estate portfolio of high-quality assets focused on community centres in affluent neighbourhoods with long leases in various locations in the US, said a statement from Inovalis.

The first asset is in Phoenix Arizona ideally situated along Peoria Avenue, a major east/west highway that connects Central Phoenix to Surprise. Over recent years, the area has become a highly sought-after submarket for retailers.

The second asset is in Carmel, Indianapolis most affluent suburb and is located within Hamilton County, one of the top ten most affluent counties in the US.

Carmel’s Meridian Street Corridor is home to the second largest concentration of office workers in the State of Indiana.

The third asset is in Palm city Florida and consists of four well positioned buildings at a busy intersection which dominates the trade area marketplace. Florida is one of the largest export states in the US and is a major gateway for merchandise trade.

On the key deal, Inovalis Managing Director Khalil Hankach said: "Our international footprint offers deal-making capabilities to our Middle Eastern institutional partners at a global scale while maintaining strong local know how through teams, operations, experience, and expertise in each country we invest in."

Investment House Chairman and Managing Director Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Suwaidi said: "After successfully investing in European Real Estate markets through the Wakala Program, we have extended our offering to US assets. The portfolio was acquired at a price which can generate attractive returns for our investors."

"Our geographical footprint expansion and our pursuit of attractive risk adjusted returns will continue throughout the year," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).