Doha, Qatar: The Commercial Avenue Company has signed an agreement with Waseef, a leading property management company, to provide high-quality management, maintenance, and operational services for one of Qatar’s largest and most significant commercial real estate projects.

The agreement aims to enhance the maintenance and utilisation of the project’s assets and facilities, providing a safe and healthy working environment that meets the expectations and needs of clients, ensuring their satisfaction.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Abdulrazaiq Haidar, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Avenue Company, and Engineer Saleh Abdullah Al Sharafi, Chief Executive Officer of Waseef, in the presence of several officials representing both parties.

Under this agreement, Waseef will provide leasing and collection management, property supervision, building and facilities maintenance, security system monitoring, emergency management, and services such as guarding, cleaning, landscaping, pest control, waste management, a 24/7 help desk, and computerized facility management. Additionally, they will offer equipment management services and asset management consultancy.

Abdulla Abdulrazaiq Haidar, Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Avenue Company, stated: “We chose Waseef because of their success in managing and maintaining numerous projects within Qatar. Through this collaboration, we aim to enhance service levels and ensure optimal maintenance for the facilities of the Commercial Avenue Project.”

He added: “The Commercial Avenue area is experiencing continuous growth, reinforcing its position as a leading commercial market destination. This growth supports the businesses and institutions operating within, especially following the completion of modern infrastructure and road networks connecting it to all vital areas of Qatar.”

Engineer Saleh Abdullah Al Sharafi, Chief Executive Officer of Waseef, emphasised: “Our collaboration in managing and maintaining the Commercial Avenue Project reflects our commitment to enhancing customer experience in our projects, providing comprehensive services built to the highest global standards, and fostering a sustainable strategic relationship between both parties.”

He added: “We possess extensive experience in managing and operating a diverse range of real estate projects across 58 locations throughout Qatar, including residential, commercial, industrial, educational, and logistical projects, highlighting our versatility and expertise in this field.”

Notably, the Commercial Avenue Project is considered the longest commercial project globally constructed in a single phase, with a length of 8.5km. It enjoys a strategic location in Qatar, situated at the heart of three major axes: 22 February Street, Sabah Al Ahmad Axis, and the Industrial Area Road, making it one of the largest multi-use projects in the Qatari real estate market, featuring distinguished residential, commercial, and office units.

