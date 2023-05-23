Qatar - Build Your House (BYH) Exhibition 2023, which was held under the patronage of HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani wrapped up its fourth edition with incredible accomplishments.

This highly immersive and engaging event saw a footfall of over 14,560 visitors over the course of four days, while its knowledge sharing conference, brought over 40 presentations from guest speakers from academic institutions, architectural associations, government entities and leading industry businesses.

Establishing itself as a platform that’s crucial for business, Build Your House Exhibition connects Qatari citizens looking to build their home, fit out an existing business or renovate their current property to an array of services and products from consultants, contractors, suppliers – including smart home and general service industry leaders.

The fourth edition saw an incredible number of deals signed over the four days estimated at QR800mn.

This year’s event hosted 250 exhibitors, offering a wealth of services from smart home suppliers to engineering industry leaders. Many of these exhibitors were part of the expanded international pavilion, which welcomed more Turkish companies, and exhibitors from Canada, Iran, Italy, Oman, and the UK, and companies from Sri Lanka, KSA, Belgium, China, Algeria, Jordan and India for the first time.

Rawad Sleem, co-founder and general manager, NeXTfairs or Exhibitions and Conferences, said, "I would like to thank our event partners, supporters, and sponsors for their commitment to ensuring that Build Your House Exhibition continues to bridge the gap between government, business, and Qatari house builders.

“Their attendance and contribution have been vital to ensuring that Build Your House Exhibition empowers local citizens to execute homes fit for the future and become a catalyst for business. This year we strengthened our event offering, giving visitors access to over 250 exhibitors from world-class industry experts and high-quality suppliers from Qatar. Enriching our exhibitors and extending the event to become four days, saw an incredible QR800mn deals made – testament to impact BYH Exhibition has on the construction sector and Qatar’s urban renaissance.”

Regarding next year’s BYH Exhibition, Sleem said, “We are delighted with the evolvement of Build Your House Exhibition. Each year, we assure visitors an even greater experience with a heightened number of exhibitors with an expanded number of services and products on display. Building on this, we are already preparing for the launch of the fifth edition of the BYH Exhibition 2024 at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).”

Speaking about their participation at the event, Talal Nabina, deputy chief executive officer, Nabina Holding said, “We are thrilled to have participated in the Build Your House Exhibition for the third time as exhibitors. The undeniable success we've experienced with each edition has led us to eagerly rebook for future events.

“This year, the turnout surpassed all expectations, exceeding the attendance of previous years combined on the very first day. It's clear that this event has become an essential gathering, showcasing remarkable marketing prowess. We extend our best wishes for continued success to the Build Your House Exhibition in its upcoming editions.”

Omar Ali, general manager, Nabina Group, said: “As first-time exhibitors at the Build Your House Exhibition, we are extremely pleased with the event's focus on Qatari house builders, which aligns perfectly with our target audience. It has provided us with valuable opportunities to connect with attendees and lay the foundation for lasting relationships.

“Based on our positive experience, we highly recommend that other companies consider participating in future editions of this event. It promises to be a fruitful platform for engagement and business growth.”

Jassim Mohammed al-Emadi, CEO, Al Emadi Stones, said: “We are no strangers to the Build Your House exhibition. As expected, the organisation was impeccable, just like in previous years. The turnout was impressive, with attendees flocking to witness the event.

“Speaking candidly, this exhibition stands out for its uniqueness, offering a diverse range of items essential for one's home or property, all conveniently gathered under one roof. It truly presents an opportunity to explore and acquire everything a person might need in a single exhibition visit.”

