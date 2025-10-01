Egypt is rapidly consolidating its position as one of the Middle East and North Africa’s most dynamic real estate markets, attracting $1.4bn in private capital and ranking as the region’s third-largest construction market after Saudi Arabia and the UAE, according to Knight Frank’s Destination Egypt 2025 report.

The country has already secured $120bn worth of awarded construction contracts, with a future pipeline estimated at $565.5bn—underscoring Egypt’s growing role as a regional real estate powerhouse. This momentum is further supported by strong inflows of foreign direct investment, particularly from GCC sovereign wealth funds.

Notable projects include $35bn in funding for a 170 million sqm North Coast super-city, the $1bn Grand Egyptian Museum, and a record 15.8 million tourist arrivals in 2024.

Residential Growth

Knight Frank’s survey of 264 high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Germany, the UK, and the US revealed $1.4bn in private capital targeting Egypt’s residential market. Greater Cairo alone is home to 244,000 units across 155 active projects, with deliveries expected to climb to 30,830 in 2025—up 29% from 2024.

Capital values are rising sharply: home prices in El Sheikh Zayed jumped 24.7% this year to $1,964 per sqm. Yet supply shortages are looming, with only eight projects forecast annually in 2026–27 before rebounding in 2028–29.

Flexible financing is fuelling demand, with average down payments of just 7.2% and repayment periods stretching to 8.5 years. Prices remain highest in New Zayed ($2,100 per sqm) and New Cairo ($1,750 per sqm).

HNWIs are showing interest across the spectrum, from affordable homes to luxury properties. Around 24% seek residences under $1m, while 19% are targeting ultra-luxury assets worth $30–50m. Emirati and Saudi investors stand out as the most active buyers, echoing $59.5bn of GCC government investment in Egypt since 2021.

Top Targets and Locations

Residential real estate dominates investor preferences at 61%, followed by offices (49%) and branded residences (45%). Nearly all surveyed HNWIs expressed strong interest in Egypt’s giga projects, with the New Administrative Capital emerging as the top destination. The North Coast and Central Cairo also rank highly, with coastal properties proving especially attractive as holiday homes.

By 2025, Egypt’s holiday home market is forecast to generate $1.09bn in revenue, growing by 7% annually through 2030.

Office Market Expansion

Cairo’s office market is also set for major growth, with total stock projected to increase by 82% by 2030. New Cairo continues to lead with the highest office prices, averaging $5,650 per sqm, while West Cairo and El Sheikh Zayed are rising as cost-competitive alternatives.

The expansion is being driven by multinational companies and outsourcing providers, positioning Egypt as one of the fastest-growing business hubs in the region.

