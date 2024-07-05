PG Real Estate, a part of the UAE-based Pure Gold Group, today (July 4) announced an ambitious plan to invest AED1 billion ($277 million) in transformative real estate developments.

The move comes following the successful completion and early delivery of its first project PG Upper House in June last year, promises to redefine luxury living and elevate urban landscapes to new heights.

This investment will be allocated towards a series of pioneering residential, commercial and mixed-use projects, strategically located in key metropolitan areas throughout the UAE, said the developer in its statement.

These developments are set to redefine luxury living and set new benchmarks in architectural excellence, sustainability and community engagement, it stated.

"As a boutique residential development firm focused on end-user satisfaction, PG Real Estate prioritizes timely delivery and exceeding our commitments. With this forward-thinking approach standing us in good stead, we are excited to continue this monumental journey of creating iconic residential landmarks that will shape the future of urban living in the UAE," remarked Karim Merchant, CEO of PG Real Estate.

"Our investment reflects our confidence in the vibrant real estate market of the UAE and our dedication to delivering unparalleled value to our clients and stakeholders," he stated.

According to him, the newest addition to the developer’s portfolio is PG Maison at Al Furjan, valued at AED150 million and promising contemporary chic living nestled in a prestigious commuter hub.

With only 80 exclusive units, each floor in the high-rise will host four residences, ensuring a serene and exclusive ambiance. Each luxurious two-bedroom apartment with study features ensuite bathrooms, fully equipped kitchens and versatile home offices, designed to elevate today’s urban lifestyle whether it’s work, leisure, or relaxation, he explained.

Residents can look forward to resort-style living with a serene yoga studio, pools and rooftop padel courts, amidst panoramic vistas, he added.

Merchant said the groundbreaking developments are being planned at prime locations such as Meydan, Dubai Island and Al Furjan, with construction set to begin in the coming months.

As part of this expansion, PG Real Estate has also introduced a new vertical focusing on real estate advisory services. Additionally, they are currently developing an innovative F&B concept, reflecting a commitment to diversifying and enhancing their portfolio with cutting-edge ventures, he stated.

"These initiatives underscore our strategic vision to broaden our influence in the real estate sector while continually exploring new avenues for growth and innovation," he added.

Merchant said PG One Al Furjan, which was announced late last year, is on track for handover in December 2025. "This exciting residential building is notable for housing one of the city’s largest infinity pools," he noted.

PG Real Estate, he stated, was committed to sustainability and innovation in every aspect of its projects.

"From smart building technologies to green spaces and community amenities, our developments will embody our vision for a sustainable future," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).