Egypt - Palm Hills Developments has signed a partnership with Saudi Dallah Real Estate to develop integrated real estate projects across the kingdom, CEO of Palm Hills Magued Sherif told Al Arabiya Business.

This marks the start of a partnership between the two companies, with Palm Hills extending its footprint in the education sector and the growing demand for international schools in Saudi Arabia, Sherif highlighted.

One of the main initiatives involves the establishment of approximately 15 international schools over the next decade, he added.

Since Palm Hills officially launched operations in Saudi Arabia three months ago, it has actively engaged in negotiations with several prominent landowners across the country.

